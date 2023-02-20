World Fuel Services Corporation (INT): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:INT Stock Is Going Next

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is 9.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.29 and a high of $30.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INT stock was last observed hovering at around $30.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $30.02, the stock is 4.08% and 7.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 16.52% off its SMA200. INT registered 5.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.52%.

The stock witnessed a 7.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.79%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) has around 4414 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $55.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.31 and Fwd P/E is 12.56. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.62% and -1.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

World Fuel Services Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.00% this year.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.00M, and float is at 59.83M with Short Float at 2.19%.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) that is trading 84.89% up over the past 12 months and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) that is 2.99% higher over the same period. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is -10.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.