WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) is 12.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.03 and a high of $53.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WSFS stock was last observed hovering at around $50.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $50.85, the stock is 3.35% and 7.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 11.01% off its SMA200. WSFS registered -4.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.53%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.48%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) has around 1839 employees, a market worth around $3.10B and $703.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.41 and Fwd P/E is 9.95. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.32% and -4.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WSFS Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.40% this year.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.05M, and float is at 60.94M with Short Float at 1.99%.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ward Patrick Joseph,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Ward Patrick Joseph sold 1,305 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $46.38 per share for a total of $60525.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

WSFS Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that LEVENSON RODGER (President & CEO) sold a total of 7,945 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $48.24 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the WSFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, LETO FRANCIS J (Director) disposed off 10,388 shares at an average price of $46.57 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 9,753 shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS).

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) that is -1.40% lower over the past 12 months.