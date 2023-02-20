Xperi Inc. (XPER) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) is 19.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.15 and a high of $26.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XPER stock was last observed hovering at around $10.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 21.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.26, the stock is 0.81% and 6.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -8.31% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 8.69% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.52%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Xperi Inc. (XPER) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $431.17M and $491.47M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.89% and -60.54% from its 52-week high.

Xperi Inc. (XPER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xperi Inc. (XPER) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xperi Inc. (XPER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.02M, and float is at 41.90M with Short Float at 2.47%.

Xperi Inc. (XPER) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Xperi Inc. (XPER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Durr Laura,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Durr Laura sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $15.61 per share for a total of $78052.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36773.0 shares.