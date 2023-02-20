Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is 16.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.86 and a high of $46.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZUMZ stock was last observed hovering at around $25.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $25.31, the stock is -1.88% and 6.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -1.64% off its SMA200. ZUMZ registered -44.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.92%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.24%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $496.58M and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.48 and Fwd P/E is 18.14. Distance from 52-week low is 34.20% and -45.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.60% this year.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.10M, and float is at 15.67M with Short Float at 20.96%.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Visser Chris K.,the company’sChief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Visser Chris K. sold 8,888 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $41.78 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12339.0 shares.

Zumiez Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Visser Chris K. (Chief Legal Officer & Sec.) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $42.00 per share for $21000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12339.0 shares of the ZUMZ stock.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) that is trading 35.81% up over the past 12 months and Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is -31.39% lower over the same period. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is -23.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.