Analysts suggest Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) could spike 23.22% in a year

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is 17.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.48 and a high of $196.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADI stock was last observed hovering at around $193.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.22% off the consensus price target high of $251.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -10.12% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $192.71, the stock is 9.03% and 13.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 20.77% off its SMA200. ADI registered 14.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.27%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 18.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.50%, and is 7.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has around 24450 employees, a market worth around $98.24B and $12.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.10 and Fwd P/E is 17.61. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.37% and -1.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Analog Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 507.12M, and float is at 505.56M with Short Float at 0.95%.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sondel Michael,the company’sCAO (principal acct. officer). SEC filings show that Sondel Michael sold 5,490 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $194.18 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6281.0 shares.

Analog Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth (EVP, Finance & CFO) sold a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $195.26 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11743.0 shares of the ADI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, DOLUCA TUNC (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $194.34 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 61,157 shares of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading -0.27% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 4.21% higher over the same period. KLA Corporation (KLAC) is 0.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.