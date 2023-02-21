Are we looking at the next big move in Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)?

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is 12.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.04 and a high of $23.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CWK stock was last observed hovering at around $14.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.13% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 1.75% higher than the price target low of $14.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.00, the stock is -3.02% and 5.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -1.33% off its SMA200. CWK registered -39.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.62%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.48%, and is -3.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $10.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.23 and Fwd P/E is 7.90. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.44% and -40.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cushman & Wakefield plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 210.50% this year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.70M, and float is at 162.97M with Short Float at 9.03%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MACKAY MICHELLE. SEC filings show that MACKAY MICHELLE bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $14.64 per share for a total of $51240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50760.0 shares.

Cushman & Wakefield plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Robinson Nathanielsold a total of 15,231 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $17.58 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22580.0 shares of the CWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, TPG GP A, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 2,920,717 shares at an average price of $18.39 for $53.7 million. The insider now directly holds 34,832,955 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK).