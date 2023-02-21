Are we looking at the next big move in EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)?

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is -5.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.77 and a high of $13.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENLC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69%.

Currently trading at $11.65, the stock is -8.69% and -6.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing -5.59% at the moment leaves the stock 7.75% off its SMA200. ENLC registered 35.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.77%.

The stock witnessed a -10.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.97%, and is -9.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) has around 1132 employees, a market worth around $5.84B and $9.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.57 and Fwd P/E is 14.92. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.94% and -14.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1100.00% this year.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 471.00M, and float is at 247.67M with Short Float at 4.19%.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vann Kyle D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Vann Kyle D sold 13,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $12.16 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

EnLink Midstream LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Lamb Benjamin D (EVP and COO) sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $9.47 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the ENLC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Lamb Benjamin D (EVP and COO) disposed off 148,917 shares at an average price of $9.36 for $1.39 million. The insider now directly holds 786,173 shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC).

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -1.54% down over the past 12 months and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) that is 17.24% higher over the same period. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is 9.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.