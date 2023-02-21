Are we looking at the next big move in SM Energy Company (SM)?

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is -13.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.27 and a high of $54.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.38% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 15.92% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.27, the stock is -7.44% and -9.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock -23.21% off its SMA200. SM registered -12.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.72%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.86%, and is -9.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

SM Energy Company (SM) has around 506 employees, a market worth around $3.87B and $3.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.06 and Fwd P/E is 4.16. Profit margin for the company is 36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.42% and -44.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

SM Energy Company (SM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SM Energy Company (SM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SM Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.40% this year.

SM Energy Company (SM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.19M, and float is at 120.75M with Short Float at 3.40%.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at SM Energy Company (SM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Quintana Julio M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Quintana Julio M sold 22,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $42.79 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

SM Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Copeland David W (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $46.23 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the SM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Lytle Patrick A (VP – Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 8,658 shares at an average price of $45.61 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 12,463 shares of SM Energy Company (SM).

SM Energy Company (SM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is 15.96% higher over the past 12 months.