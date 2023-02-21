Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Is Up 28.60% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) is 28.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.43 and a high of $12.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.58% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -54.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.16, the stock is -3.10% and 6.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -6.38% off its SMA200. BLDP registered -41.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.88%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.91%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has around 1367 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $100.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.05% and -50.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.60% this year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.18M, and float is at 251.77M with Short Float at 11.49%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) that is trading -34.81% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is 31.78% higher over the same period.