Bilibili Inc. (BILI) – The 88.03% Upside Potential Remains

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is -6.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.23 and a high of $39.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $184.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.86% off the consensus price target high of $271.02 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are 76.79% higher than the price target low of $95.02 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.05, the stock is -9.79% and -10.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock 3.97% off its SMA200. BILI registered -41.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.16%.

The stock witnessed a -10.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.63%, and is 1.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has around 12281 employees, a market worth around $9.33B and $3.14B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.92% and -43.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.10%).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a “Overweight”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.20% this year.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 395.06M, and float is at 316.76M with Short Float at 6.84%.