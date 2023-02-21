Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is 26.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.31 and a high of $87.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CZR stock was last observed hovering at around $52.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62%.

Currently trading at $52.80, the stock is 0.49% and 8.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 15.14% off its SMA200. CZR registered -38.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.40%.

The stock witnessed a 15.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.08%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $11.20B and $10.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.85. Profit margin for the company is -11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.64% and -39.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.90% this year.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.00M, and float is at 213.66M with Short Float at 3.86%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pegram Michael E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Pegram Michael E bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $44.74 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96697.0 shares.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that TOMICK DAVID P (Director) bought a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $38.39 per share for $42229.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5800.0 shares of the CZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, KORNSTEIN DON R (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $38.10 for $95250.0. The insider now directly holds 34,353 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR).

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 17.66% up over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -10.66% lower over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -3.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.