Check out this: Teradata Corporation (TDC) could be on the verge of a big rally

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is 22.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.65 and a high of $51.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDC stock was last observed hovering at around $42.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.51% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -18.26% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.39, the stock is 14.90% and 19.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 19.87% off its SMA200. TDC registered -19.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.32%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.05%, and is 20.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $1.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 137.97 and Fwd P/E is 17.37. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.47% and -19.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teradata Corporation (TDC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teradata Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.70M, and float is at 100.75M with Short Float at 4.20%.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Teradata Corporation (TDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRAMLEY CLAIRE,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that BRAMLEY CLAIRE sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83100.0 shares.

Teradata Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Cione Todd (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 16,840 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $33.56 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Hutchinson Michael D (Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 5,741 shares at an average price of $34.80 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 34,040 shares of Teradata Corporation (TDC).

Teradata Corporation (TDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -25.30% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 10.22% higher over the same period. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is -32.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.