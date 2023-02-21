Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -9.45% Change This Year

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is -9.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.22 and a high of $4.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRON stock was last observed hovering at around $2.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.68% off the consensus price target high of $5.19 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 1.71% higher than the price target low of $2.34 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is -5.14% and -9.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -21.18% off its SMA200. CRON registered -42.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.32%.

The stock witnessed a -4.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.03%, and is 1.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has around 626 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $127.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.60% and -46.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.90%).

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -418.00% this year.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.11M, and float is at 198.58M with Short Float at 3.93%.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ADLER JASON MARC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ADLER JASON MARC bought 109,588 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $2.81 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.05 million shares.

Cronos Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that ADLER JASON MARC (Director) bought a total of 94,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $2.83 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.97 million shares of the CRON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, ADLER JASON MARC (Director) acquired 88,152 shares at an average price of $2.89 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 907,058 shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON).