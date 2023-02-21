Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) down -10.23% since start of the year

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is -10.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $234.00 and a high of $384.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $329.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $400.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.82% off the consensus price target high of $455.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -21.63% lower than the price target low of $270.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $328.40, the stock is -3.96% and -7.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -0.70% off its SMA200. LLY registered 33.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.69%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.95%, and is -4.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $312.74B and $28.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.58 and Fwd P/E is 28.13. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.34% and -14.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 950.18M, and float is at 948.25M with Short Float at 0.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by White Anne E.,the company’sEVP & Pres, Lilly Neuroscience. SEC filings show that White Anne E. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $346.47 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57926.0 shares.

Eli Lilly and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that White Anne E. (EVP & Pres, Lilly Neuroscience) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $342.76 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60426.0 shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) disposed off 49,089 shares at an average price of $372.88 for $18.3 million. The insider now directly holds 102,948,810 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.08% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -45.38% lower over the same period.