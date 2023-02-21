Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -4.98% Change This Year

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) is -4.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $8.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESPR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $5.92, the stock is -3.54% and -5.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 6.47% at the moment leaves the stock -11.16% off its SMA200. ESPR registered 48.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.97%.

The stock witnessed a -13.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.90%, and is 5.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has around 218 employees, a market worth around $409.72M and $72.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.79% and -33.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-369.30%).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.20% this year.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.68M, and float is at 73.11M with Short Float at 25.78%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Looker Benjamin,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Looker Benjamin sold 6,347 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $44404.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64453.0 shares.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Foody Joanne M. (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,191 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $6.99 per share for $8319.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ESPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, Foody Joanne M. (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 942 shares at an average price of $7.69 for $7242.0. The insider now directly holds 108,135 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) that is trading 44.36% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -13.02% lower over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 18.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.