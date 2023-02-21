Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) on Track to Reach $25.00 in a Year

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) is 9.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.87 and a high of $23.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXEL stock was last observed hovering at around $17.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.34% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -2.88% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.49, the stock is -0.01% and 4.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -3.21% off its SMA200. EXEL registered -8.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.00%.

The stock witnessed a 5.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.80%, and is -0.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has around 1223 employees, a market worth around $5.67B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.12 and Fwd P/E is 18.03. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.62% and -25.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.60% this year.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 323.26M, and float is at 315.46M with Short Float at 3.33%.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FELDBAUM CARL B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FELDBAUM CARL B sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $17.78 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18701.0 shares.

Exelixis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Haley Patrick J. (EVP, Commercial) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $17.37 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the EXEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Lamb Peter (EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $15.88 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 410,958 shares of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.08% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -45.38% lower over the same period.