Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) is -35.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $43.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FATE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $6.55, the stock is 6.93% and -28.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 6.68% at the moment leaves the stock -68.72% off its SMA200. FATE registered -81.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.38%.

The stock witnessed a 15.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.22%, and is 5.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has around 449 employees, a market worth around $596.57M and $69.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.94% and -84.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.40% this year.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.02M, and float is at 95.67M with Short Float at 17.02%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MENDLEIN JOHN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MENDLEIN JOHN bought 36,631 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $5.43 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that MENDLEIN JOHN (Director) bought a total of 88,048 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $5.67 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the FATE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Wolchko J Scott (President and CEO) disposed off 45,907 shares at an average price of $5.24 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 385,639 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 15.57% up over the past 12 months and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) that is 20.58% higher over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -7.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.