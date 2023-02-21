Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is 12.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.92 and a high of $49.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FITB stock was last observed hovering at around $36.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.38% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 0.14% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.95, the stock is 0.81% and 7.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 5.68% off its SMA200. FITB registered -25.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.96%.

The stock witnessed a 9.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.24%, and is -0.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has around 19187 employees, a market worth around $25.05B and $6.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.03 and Fwd P/E is 9.23. Profit margin for the company is 35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.50% and -24.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.30% this year.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 689.28M, and float is at 683.07M with Short Float at 2.12%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hammond Howard,the company’sEVP. SEC filings show that Hammond Howard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $37.32 per share for a total of $37317.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49202.0 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Hammond Howard (EVP) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $37.52 per share for $75044.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50686.0 shares of the FITB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Lavender Kevin P (EVP) disposed off 6,259 shares at an average price of $36.58 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 58,669 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -8.23% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -25.86% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -18.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.