Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 1.13% Change This Year

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) is 1.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.97 and a high of $54.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLPI stock was last observed hovering at around $52.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.64% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -5.36% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.68, the stock is -0.86% and 0.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 6.96% off its SMA200. GLPI registered 17.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.00%.

The stock witnessed a 1.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.47%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $13.61B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.83 and Fwd P/E is 19.39. Profit margin for the company is 47.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.52% and -3.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 256.56M, and float is at 246.04M with Short Float at 2.35%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moore Brandon John,the company’sCOO, Gen Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that Moore Brandon John sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $54.00 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Demchyk Matthew (SVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 1,412 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $54.01 per share for $76262.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32904.0 shares of the GLPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Demchyk Matthew (SVP, Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 1,961 shares at an average price of $52.27 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 34,316 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI).

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -13.87% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is -11.15% lower over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -39.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.