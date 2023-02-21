Is First Horizon Corporation (FHN) a good stock to buy now?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is 1.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.78 and a high of $24.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FHN stock was last observed hovering at around $24.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.64% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.5% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.84, the stock is 0.59% and 1.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 6.19% off its SMA200. FHN registered 33.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.49%.

The stock witnessed a 0.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.22%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.38% over the week and 0.36% over the month.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has around 7676 employees, a market worth around $13.33B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.72 and Fwd P/E is 12.27. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.03% and -0.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.90% this year.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 535.99M, and float is at 529.50M with Short Float at 5.51%.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at First Horizon Corporation (FHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AKINS TERRY LAWSON,the company’sSr. EVP, Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that AKINS TERRY LAWSON sold 4,694 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $24.67 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

First Horizon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that POPWELL DAVID T (President-Specialty Banking) sold a total of 139,637 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $24.75 per share for $3.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the FHN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, LoCascio Tammy (SEVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 36,228 shares at an average price of $24.34 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 169,290 shares of First Horizon Corporation (FHN).

First Horizon Corporation (FHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) that is trading -23.97% down over the past 12 months and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) that is -22.80% lower over the same period. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is -19.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.