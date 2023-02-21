Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is -1.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.18 and a high of $38.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JNPR stock was last observed hovering at around $31.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $31.56, the stock is 0.17% and -0.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 6.08% off its SMA200. JNPR registered -9.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.30%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.45%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has around 10901 employees, a market worth around $10.21B and $5.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.07 and Fwd P/E is 12.36. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.34% and -17.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Juniper Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.60% this year.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 323.00M, and float is at 320.20M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENUCCIO KEVIN A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DENUCCIO KEVIN A sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $31.29 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14261.0 shares.

Juniper Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that DOLCE JAMES A JR (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $30.97 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17206.0 shares of the JNPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, DOLCE JAMES A JR (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $30.88 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 42,206 shares of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -6.41% down over the past 12 months and VMware Inc. (VMW) that is -7.74% lower over the same period. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is -5.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.