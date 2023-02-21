KBR Inc. (KBR): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:KBR Stock Is Going Next

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is 5.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.96 and a high of $58.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBR stock was last observed hovering at around $55.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $55.53, the stock is 8.40% and 8.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 12.62% off its SMA200. KBR registered 24.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.24%.

The stock witnessed a 15.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.33%, and is 6.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

KBR Inc. (KBR) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $7.63B and $6.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.93 and Fwd P/E is 15.42. Distance from 52-week low is 32.34% and -4.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 137.50% this year.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.00M, and float is at 136.49M with Short Float at 3.16%.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at KBR Inc. (KBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Myles Jennifer,the company’sEVP, Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Myles Jennifer sold 1,449 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $50.36 per share for a total of $72965.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49236.0 shares.

KBR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Kelly Douglas Nick (President, Technology) sold a total of 3,456 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $51.35 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31638.0 shares of the KBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Conlon Gregory Sean (Chief Digital & Development) disposed off 14,564 shares at an average price of $52.09 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 50,399 shares of KBR Inc. (KBR).

KBR Inc. (KBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -4.03% down over the past 12 months and Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is 20.87% higher over the same period. Eni S.p.A. (E) is 0.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.