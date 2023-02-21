Life Storage Inc. (LSI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) is 24.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.02 and a high of $151.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LSI stock was last observed hovering at around $122.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.06% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -21.89% lower than the price target low of $101.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.11, the stock is 8.49% and 15.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 9.12% off its SMA200. LSI registered -5.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.10%.

The stock witnessed a 21.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.81%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) has around 2241 employees, a market worth around $10.39B and $984.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.61 and Fwd P/E is 27.03. Profit margin for the company is 34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.94% and -18.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Life Storage Inc. (LSI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Life Storage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.90% this year.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.47M, and float is at 84.45M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Life Storage Inc. (LSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saffire Joseph,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Saffire Joseph sold 6,130 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $99.73 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71921.0 shares.

Life Storage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Saffire Joseph (CEO) sold a total of 5,044 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $131.22 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61305.0 shares of the LSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Rusmisel Stephen R (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $135.03 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 14,946 shares of Life Storage Inc. (LSI).

Life Storage Inc. (LSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Public Storage (PSA) that is trading -11.54% down over the past 12 months and Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) that is -27.39% lower over the same period. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is -16.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.