McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is 2.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $217.68 and a high of $281.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCD stock was last observed hovering at around $265.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.16% off its average median price target of $295.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.69% off the consensus price target high of $328.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -3.05% lower than the price target low of $262.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $269.99, the stock is 1.01% and 0.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 4.79% off its SMA200. MCD registered 6.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.28%.

The stock witnessed a 2.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.92%, and is 2.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $194.70B and $23.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.36 and Fwd P/E is 23.12. Profit margin for the company is 26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.03% and -4.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McDonald’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.10% this year.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 734.90M, and float is at 731.23M with Short Float at 0.72%.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Erlinger Joseph M.,the company’sPresident, McDonald’s USA. SEC filings show that Erlinger Joseph M. sold 7,853 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $264.65 per share for a total of $2.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8187.0 shares.

McDonald’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Gross Marion K. (EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold a total of 1,396 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $265.44 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 308.0 shares of the MCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Capuano Anthony (Director) disposed off 1 shares at an average price of $255.32 for $255.0. The insider now directly holds 117 shares of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD).

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is trading 12.52% up over the past 12 months and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is 2.68% higher over the same period. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is 7.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.