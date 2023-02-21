MGM Resorts International (MGM) – The 19.33% Upside Potential Remains

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is 29.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.41 and a high of $45.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGM stock was last observed hovering at around $44.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.94% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -3.71% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.56, the stock is 4.09% and 13.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 26.09% off its SMA200. MGM registered -3.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.29%.

The stock witnessed a 14.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.67%, and is -0.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has around 42000 employees, a market worth around $16.76B and $13.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.75 and Fwd P/E is 37.75. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.94% and -4.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGM Resorts International (MGM) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 219.60% this year.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 396.61M, and float is at 306.13M with Short Float at 3.39%.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at MGM Resorts International (MGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McManus John,the company’sCHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY. SEC filings show that McManus John sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $43.47 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68175.0 shares.

MGM Resorts International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that HORNBUCKLE WILLIAM (CEO AND PRESIDENT) sold a total of 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $44.86 per share for $4.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the MGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, SANDERS COREY IAN (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $42.00 for $1.26 million. The insider now directly holds 201,498 shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM).

MGM Resorts International (MGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 17.66% up over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -10.66% lower over the same period. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is -38.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.