Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is 2.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.78 and a high of $105.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNST stock was last observed hovering at around $104.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $110.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.66% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -18.39% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.18, the stock is 1.15% and 2.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 10.23% off its SMA200. MNST registered 25.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.16%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.03%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.42% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has around 4092 employees, a market worth around $54.78B and $6.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.00 and Fwd P/E is 34.38. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.15% and -0.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 526.80M, and float is at 372.38M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carling Guy,the company’sPresident of EMEA. SEC filings show that Carling Guy sold 12,256 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $102.42 per share for a total of $1.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13645.0 shares.

Monster Beverage Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Tirre Emelie (President of the Americas) sold a total of 74,998 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $98.96 per share for $7.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21038.0 shares of the MNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Carling Guy (President of EMEA) disposed off 36,250 shares at an average price of $97.66 for $3.54 million. The insider now directly holds 25,901 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is -1.28% lower over the past 12 months. PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is 6.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.