OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is -5.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $3.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 60.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is -9.56% and -8.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -42.01% off its SMA200. OPK registered -64.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.26%.

The stock witnessed a -19.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.59%, and is -5.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has around 5767 employees, a market worth around $919.50M and $1.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.55% and -68.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -197.40% this year.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 750.40M, and float is at 416.76M with Short Float at 8.70%.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 98 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OPKO HEALTH, INC.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that OPKO HEALTH, INC. bought 14,285,714 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94.29 million shares.

OPKO Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $1.49 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 198.83 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.60 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 198,531,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.08% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 5.19% higher over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 18.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.