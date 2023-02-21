Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) is 46.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.08 and a high of $79.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLL stock was last observed hovering at around $73.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.98% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.01% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 24.14% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.48, the stock is -5.00% and 10.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -12.22% at the moment leaves the stock 17.24% off its SMA200. PLL registered 27.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.06%.

The stock witnessed a 9.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.06%, and is -1.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.01% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 100.97% and -19.39% from its 52-week high.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.80% this year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.93M, and float is at 17.42M with Short Float at 11.63%.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Phillips Keith D.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Phillips Keith D. sold 705 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $50.36 per share for a total of $35504.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that McVey Krishna (EVP and CAO) sold a total of 315 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $50.32 per share for $15851.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1111.0 shares of the PLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, WHITE MICHAEL D (EVP and CFO) disposed off 297 shares at an average price of $50.29 for $14936.0. The insider now directly holds 12,903 shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL).