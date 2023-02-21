Positives for Century Aluminum Company (CENX) as stock gains in recent trading

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) is 26.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.27 and a high of $30.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CENX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $10.36, the stock is -4.42% and 9.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 17.68% off its SMA200. CENX registered -51.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.37%.

The stock witnessed a 2.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.14%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has around 2512 employees, a market worth around $971.87M and $2.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.37 and Fwd P/E is 8.25. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.58% and -65.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.50% this year.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.30M, and float is at 51.40M with Short Float at 10.64%.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Century Aluminum Company (CENX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gary Jesse E,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Gary Jesse E sold 49,568 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $8.88 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64400.0 shares.

Century Aluminum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Gary Jesse E (President and CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $9.78 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CENX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, DeZee John (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 15,287 shares at an average price of $27.64 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 45,484 shares of Century Aluminum Company (CENX).