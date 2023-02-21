Positives for The Hershey Company (HSY) as stock gains in recent trading

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is 3.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $193.09 and a high of $242.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSY stock was last observed hovering at around $235.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.47% off its average median price target of $251.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.04% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -8.42% lower than the price target low of $222.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $240.69, the stock is 4.79% and 4.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 7.06% off its SMA200. HSY registered 18.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.35%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.86%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

The Hershey Company (HSY) has around 16620 employees, a market worth around $48.24B and $10.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.54 and Fwd P/E is 23.88. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.65% and -0.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

The Hershey Company (HSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hershey Company (HSY) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hershey Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year.

The Hershey Company (HSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.28M, and float is at 146.50M with Short Float at 1.47%.

The Hershey Company (HSY) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at The Hershey Company (HSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $239.91 per share for a total of $239.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Hershey Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Buck Michele (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 14,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $240.16 per share for $3.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the HSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Reiman Jason (SVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) disposed off 150 shares at an average price of $234.83 for $35224.0. The insider now directly holds 12,717 shares of The Hershey Company (HSY).

The Hershey Company (HSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 6.00% higher over the past 12 months.