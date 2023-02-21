Positives for Ventas Inc. (VTR) as stock gains in recent trading

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is 12.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.33 and a high of $64.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTR stock was last observed hovering at around $50.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.92% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -12.13% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.46, the stock is -1.52% and 4.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 4.94% off its SMA200. VTR registered -3.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.94%.

The stock witnessed a 4.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.36%, and is -1.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) has around 451 employees, a market worth around $20.36B and $4.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 197.11. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.82% and -21.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ventas Inc. (VTR) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ventas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -193.60% this year.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 399.66M, and float is at 397.86M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Ventas Inc. (VTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAFARO DEBRA A,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CAFARO DEBRA A sold 32,932 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $52.74 per share for a total of $1.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Ventas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that CAFARO DEBRA A (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 548 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $52.01 per share for $28501.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the VTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, CAFARO DEBRA A (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 17,400 shares at an average price of $56.43 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 767,960 shares of Ventas Inc. (VTR).

Ventas Inc. (VTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -7.74% down over the past 12 months and Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is -42.54% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -18.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.