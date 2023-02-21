Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) is 37.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.00 and a high of $69.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $63.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35% off its average median price target of $79.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.7% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -2.79% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.76, the stock is 11.67% and 23.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.86 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 25.73% off its SMA200. PCOR registered -6.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.52%.

The stock witnessed a 28.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.41%, and is 11.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has around 2885 employees, a market worth around $8.75B and $720.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.90% and -7.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.20%).

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Procore Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -155.50% this year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.18M, and float is at 121.44M with Short Float at 5.05%.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Courtemanche Craig F. Jr.,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $55.37 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.61 million shares.

Procore Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. (CEO & President) sold a total of 24,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $46.91 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.63 million shares of the PCOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Fleming William Fred Jr (SVP, Corporate Controller) disposed off 586 shares at an average price of $52.49 for $30759.0. The insider now directly holds 64,989 shares of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR).