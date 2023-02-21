RNG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Now

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is 4.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.00 and a high of $163.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RNG stock was last observed hovering at around $37.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $36.97, the stock is -10.76% and -3.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -18.91% off its SMA200. RNG registered -77.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.62%.

The stock witnessed a 6.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.52%, and is -10.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has around 3919 employees, a market worth around $3.56B and $1.99B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.09. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.04% and -77.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

RingCentral Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -338.20% this year.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.58M, and float is at 84.96M with Short Float at 4.85%.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at RingCentral Inc. (RNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth sold 4,944 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $36.90 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

RingCentral Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Katibeh Mohammed (President and COO) sold a total of 4,747 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $36.43 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the RNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Agarwal Vaibhav (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,614 shares at an average price of $39.36 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 99,065 shares of RingCentral Inc. (RNG).

RingCentral Inc. (RNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -26.28% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 7.25% higher over the same period. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is -58.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.