Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.45% Upside

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) is 10.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $9.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMFG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.15 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -10.87% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.87, the stock is 1.71% and 9.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 35.65% off its SMA200. SMFG registered 17.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.06%.

The stock witnessed a 4.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.73%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.93% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) has around 104139 employees, a market worth around $60.64B and $23.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.60 and Fwd P/E is 9.75. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.72% and -1.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.83B, and float is at 6.45B with Short Float at 0.05%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading 13.10% up over the past 12 months and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) that is 12.24% higher over the same period. Barclays PLC (BCS) is -21.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.