Things appear to be looking up for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is 8.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.05 and a high of $68.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACGL stock was last observed hovering at around $67.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.15% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -16.91% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.81, the stock is 5.71% and 7.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 31.39% off its SMA200. ACGL registered 42.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.77%.

The stock witnessed a 6.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.98%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $24.85B and $9.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.82 and Fwd P/E is 10.32. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.19% and -0.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.30% this year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 365.19M, and float is at 358.48M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PASQUESI JOHN M,the company’sCHAIR. SEC filings show that PASQUESI JOHN M sold 26,329 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $67.01 per share for a total of $1.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Rajeh Maamoun (CHAIRMAN & CEO ARCH RE GROUP) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $57.09 per share for $2.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the ACGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Posner Brian S (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $17.60 for $35200.0. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL).

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading 27.61% up over the past 12 months and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) that is 9.36% higher over the same period. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is 12.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.