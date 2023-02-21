Things appear to be looking up for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is 5.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.13 and a high of $131.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EW stock was last observed hovering at around $77.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23%.

Currently trading at $78.51, the stock is -0.14% and 2.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.82 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -9.93% off its SMA200. EW registered -29.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.10%.

The stock witnessed a 0.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.64%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has around 17300 employees, a market worth around $47.78B and $5.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.19 and Fwd P/E is 27.54. Profit margin for the company is 28.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.95% and -40.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.50%).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 613.00M, and float is at 612.85M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STONE HEISZ LESLIE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STONE HEISZ LESLIE sold 9,671 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $76.82 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27480.0 shares.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Chopra Daveen (CVP, TMTT) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $76.01 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18911.0 shares of the EW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 19,875 shares at an average price of $77.00 for $1.53 million. The insider now directly holds 157,353 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -13.70% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -17.79% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 1.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.