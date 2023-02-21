Things appear to be looking up for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is 24.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.61 and a high of $71.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $61.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75%.

Currently trading at $60.64, the stock is 10.23% and 16.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 12.79% off its SMA200. FTNT registered -5.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.01%.

The stock witnessed a 25.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.88%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has around 12091 employees, a market worth around $47.96B and $4.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.73 and Fwd P/E is 36.25. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.31% and -15.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.70% this year.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 786.20M, and float is at 633.43M with Short Float at 2.13%.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Perche Patrice,the company’sChief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. SEC filings show that Perche Patrice sold 575,494 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $58.97 per share for a total of $33.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25730.0 shares.

Fortinet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Xie Michael (VP, Engineering & CTO) sold a total of 240,046 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $53.72 per share for $12.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29.73 million shares of the FTNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Jensen Keith (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $55.60 for $11120.0. The insider now directly holds 10,920 shares of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -6.41% down over the past 12 months and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) that is -37.66% lower over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -3.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.