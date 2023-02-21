Why Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) is 102.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.02 and a high of $45.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALBO stock was last observed hovering at around $44.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.49% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.12% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.73, the stock is -1.16% and 29.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 78.37% off its SMA200. ALBO registered 29.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 145.95%.

The stock witnessed a -0.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.80%, and is -1.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.68% over the week and 0.99% over the month.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $912.21M and $57.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 172.97% and -3.32% from its 52-week high.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albireo Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.70% this year.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.66M, and float is at 18.65M with Short Float at 3.70%.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cooper Ronald Harold Wilfred,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Cooper Ronald Harold Wilfred sold 1,057 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $43.80 per share for a total of $46297.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57444.0 shares.

Albireo Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Duncan Jason (Chief Legal Officer and GC) sold a total of 228 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $43.80 per share for $9986.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14146.0 shares of the ALBO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, Mattsson Jan (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 197 shares at an average price of $43.80 for $8629.0. The insider now directly holds 54,474 shares of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO).

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 33.72% up over the past 12 months and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) that is 37.28% higher over the same period. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) is 45.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.