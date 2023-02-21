Why Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) is 42.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.43 and a high of $21.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CUK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $10.24, the stock is 0.01% and 15.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock 12.21% off its SMA200. CUK registered -52.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.79%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.11%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $14.47B and $12.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.01. Profit margin for the company is -50.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.58% and -52.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.18B, and float is at 144.02M with Short Float at 3.32%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $11.76 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that PARKER SIR JOHN (Director) sold a total of 7,048 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $17.81 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CUK stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -5.86% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -51.57% lower over the same period. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -22.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.