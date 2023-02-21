Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) is 4.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.45 and a high of $14.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KPTI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is 6.53% and 6.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -24.48% off its SMA200. KPTI registered -70.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.45%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.02%, and is 9.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.80% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has around 442 employees, a market worth around $406.40M and $157.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.90% and -75.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.40% this year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.21M, and float is at 74.06M with Short Float at 31.24%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poulton Stuart,the company’sEVP, Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Poulton Stuart sold 5,869 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $3.19 per share for a total of $18717.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64131.0 shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Mason Michael (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 4,141 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $3.40 per share for $14079.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the KPTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Paulson Richard A. (President and CEO) disposed off 3,950 shares at an average price of $3.40 for $13430.0. The insider now directly holds 604,655 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 5.19% up over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -13.70% lower over the same period. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is -8.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.