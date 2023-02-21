Why ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) is -3.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.36 and a high of $320.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWAV stock was last observed hovering at around $191.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.13% off its average median price target of $243.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.05% off the consensus price target high of $285.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -20.83% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $199.37, the stock is 6.94% and -0.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 4.25% at the moment leaves the stock -11.72% off its SMA200. SWAV registered 32.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.82%.

The stock witnessed a 13.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.77%, and is 10.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has around 657 employees, a market worth around $6.91B and $489.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.01 and Fwd P/E is 43.77. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.87% and -37.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ShockWave Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.90% this year.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.00M, and float is at 35.72M with Short Float at 3.06%.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Phung Trinh,the company’sVP, Finance. SEC filings show that Phung Trinh sold 941 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $187.23 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25740.0 shares.

ShockWave Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that PUCKETT DAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,073 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $190.25 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41158.0 shares of the SWAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Zacharias Isaac (President, CCO) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $192.77 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 69,021 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV).