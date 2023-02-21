Why should you keep an eye on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) is 14.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.41 and a high of $17.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALLO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.91% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -20.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.20, the stock is -3.54% and 1.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock -29.69% off its SMA200. ALLO registered -29.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.12%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.70%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) has around 356 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.21% and -58.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.90%).

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.66M, and float is at 82.54M with Short Float at 41.69%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhavnagri Veer,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Bhavnagri Veer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $6.85 per share for a total of $20550.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Bhavnagri Veer (General Counsel) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $7.04 per share for $21120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the ALLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Bhavnagri Veer (General Counsel) disposed off 5,602 shares at an average price of $7.53 for $42186.0. The insider now directly holds 583,677 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO).

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.08% down over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 3.73% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -13.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.