Why should you keep an eye on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is -2.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.41 and a high of $73.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMS stock was last observed hovering at around $60.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.52% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 3.17% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.97, the stock is -0.23% and -1.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -3.31% off its SMA200. CMS registered 0.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.12%.

The stock witnessed a 1.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.27%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has around 8560 employees, a market worth around $17.76B and $8.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.71 and Fwd P/E is 18.53. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.24% and -15.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CMS Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.50M, and float is at 288.35M with Short Float at 1.83%.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Shaun M,the company’sSVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Johnson Shaun M sold 814 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $61.74 per share for a total of $50253.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57304.0 shares.

CMS Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Johnson Shaun M (SVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $60.80 per share for $25538.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44425.0 shares of the CMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, McIntosh Scott B (VP, Controller, CAO) disposed off 6,096 shares at an average price of $57.37 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 16,811 shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -0.02% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 2.71% higher over the same period. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is 2.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.