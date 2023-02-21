Why should you keep an eye on Doximity Inc. (DOCS)?

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) is 0.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.91 and a high of $62.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOCS stock was last observed hovering at around $34.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99%.

Currently trading at $33.78, the stock is -4.06% and -1.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -2.85% at the moment leaves the stock -0.49% off its SMA200. DOCS registered -41.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.37%.

The stock witnessed a 6.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.87%, and is 6.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.09% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) has around 973 employees, a market worth around $6.73B and $401.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.65 and Fwd P/E is 42.28. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.45% and -45.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 476.70% this year.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.81M, and float is at 115.87M with Short Float at 12.61%.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Doximity Inc. (DOCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cabral Timothy S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cabral Timothy S sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4714.0 shares.

Doximity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Cabral Timothy S (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $32.55 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4714.0 shares of the DOCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Bryson Anna (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 104,763 shares of Doximity Inc. (DOCS).