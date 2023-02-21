Why should you keep an eye on Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)?

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is 0.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.08 and a high of $55.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HRL stock was last observed hovering at around $44.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79%.

Currently trading at $45.74, the stock is 1.69% and 0.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -3.25% off its SMA200. HRL registered -2.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.24%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.69%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.28% over the month.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $24.56B and $12.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.13 and Fwd P/E is 22.63. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.78% and -17.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 546.21M, and float is at 287.16M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Connor Patrick J,the company’sGROUP VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Connor Patrick J sold 1,577 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $46.88 per share for a total of $73930.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22682.0 shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Snee James P (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 31,283 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $47.66 per share for $1.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the HRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Myers Kevin L (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $47.20 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 32,954 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 6.00% higher over the past 12 months. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 1.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.