Why should you keep an eye on MSD Acquisition Corp. (MSDA)?

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MSDA) is 0.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.70 and a high of $10.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSDA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $10.18, the stock is 0.21% and 0.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 2.65% off its SMA200. MSDA registered 2.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.77%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.00%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.08% over the week and 0.10% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 31.61. Distance from 52-week low is 4.95% and -3.96% from its 52-week high.

.

MSD Acquisition Corp. (MSDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.88M, and float is at 57.50M with Short Float at 0.15%.