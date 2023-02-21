Why Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is 39.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.45 and a high of $16.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZUO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -27.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.90, the stock is 8.78% and 26.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 8.12% off its SMA200. ZUO registered -45.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.28%.

The stock witnessed a 35.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.42%, and is 4.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has around 1393 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $383.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 111.25. Profit margin for the company is -32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.30% and -44.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.60%).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zuora Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.60% this year.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.58M, and float is at 122.75M with Short Float at 3.29%.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Zuora Inc. (ZUO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Traube Robert J.,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Traube Robert J. sold 30,736 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $7.04 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32927.0 shares.

Zuora Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Clayton Laura A. (Director) sold a total of 4,133 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $6.69 per share for $27642.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40087.0 shares of the ZUO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Shenkan Amy Guggenheim (Director) disposed off 4,133 shares at an average price of $6.69 for $27639.0. The insider now directly holds 40,087 shares of Zuora Inc. (ZUO).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -13.84% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 10.22% higher over the same period. Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is -21.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.