Will Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is 24.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.40 and a high of $16.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTES stock was last observed hovering at around $14.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $14.16, the stock is 6.10% and 15.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 21.55% off its SMA200. GTES registered -9.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.94%.

The stock witnessed a 16.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.34%, and is 2.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $3.98B and $3.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.37 and Fwd P/E is 10.51. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.64% and -13.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 282.49M, and float is at 281.58M with Short Float at 0.58%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Neely Wilson S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Neely Wilson S bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $10.84 per share for a total of $32505.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37103.0 shares.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Blackstone Inc (10% Owner) sold a total of 13,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $15.14 per share for $208.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the GTES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 13,750,000 shares at an average price of $15.14 for $208.18 million. The insider now directly holds 268,295 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES).