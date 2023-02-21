Will Gentex Corporation (GNTX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is 5.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.28 and a high of $31.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $28.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.14% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.11% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.65, the stock is -1.06% and 1.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 3.07% off its SMA200. GNTX registered -8.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.35%.

The stock witnessed a 1.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.32%, and is 1.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has around 4998 employees, a market worth around $6.69B and $1.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.36 and Fwd P/E is 13.83. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.08% and -8.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gentex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.58M, and float is at 233.49M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Gentex Corporation (GNTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Downing Steven R,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Downing Steven R sold 17,730 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $30.21 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Gentex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Nash Kevin C (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,776 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $29.42 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22597.0 shares of the GNTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Ryan Scott P (General Counsel) disposed off 4,580 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 18,290 shares of Gentex Corporation (GNTX).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Who are the competitors?

