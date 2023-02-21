Will T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is 8.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.53 and a high of $157.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TROW stock was last observed hovering at around $119.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.68% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -82.66% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.73, the stock is -0.67% and 1.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 1.21% off its SMA200. TROW registered -18.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.90%.

The stock witnessed a 4.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.15%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has around 7868 employees, a market worth around $26.71B and $6.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.76 and Fwd P/E is 16.26. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.94% and -24.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.90% this year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 223.90M, and float is at 219.01M with Short Float at 8.39%.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCormick Andrew C.,the company’sVice President. SEC filings show that McCormick Andrew C. sold 14,154 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $116.73 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70319.0 shares.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi (Vice President) sold a total of 6,974 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $120.48 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the TROW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Higginbotham Robert C.T. (Vice President) disposed off 6,619 shares at an average price of $120.48 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 70,465 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include State Street Corporation (STT) that is trading -8.26% down over the past 12 months and Ares Management Corporation (ARES) that is 0.85% higher over the same period. Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is -0.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.